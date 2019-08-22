Man accused of killing Marine has violent history

In June 2018, Willard accused him of cheating. Court documents say he threw her on the ground "got on top of her" and "slapped her multiple times in the face."

In Dec. 2018, Gomez was accused shooting a man’s car for dropping Willard off at home.

Later in that same month, he was accused of shooting a different man in the face after a fight.

Some cases were dismissed because of "the victim's inability to testify."

Miller still believes more should have been done to protect the community from Gomez.

“If we would've been held accountable for some of those things already, he wouldn't have been on the streets," Miller said.

Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion against Gomez Thursday.

A District Court judge to decide if Gomez will stay locked up until trial.

