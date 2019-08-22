Man accused of killing Marine has violent history
August 22, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a Marine who was killed got to look her son’s accused murderer in the eyes in court Thursday.
“Honestly, I think I was - I liked seeing him in shackles,” Sandra Miller said.
Francisco Gomez has a history of violent crime. The court documents reveal the first accusation of violence came more than a year ago from his girlfriend, Jeannie Willard.
In June 2018, Willard accused him of cheating. Court documents say he threw her on the ground "got on top of her" and "slapped her multiple times in the face."
In Dec. 2018, Gomez was accused shooting a man’s car for dropping Willard off at home.
Later in that same month, he was accused of shooting a different man in the face after a fight.
Some cases were dismissed because of "the victim's inability to testify."
Miller still believes more should have been done to protect the community from Gomez.
“If we would've been held accountable for some of those things already, he wouldn't have been on the streets," Miller said.
Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion against Gomez Thursday.
A District Court judge to decide if Gomez will stay locked up until trial.
