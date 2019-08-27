Man accused of killing Marine will remain in jail pending trial

Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, was inside the courtroom to see the man accused of killing her son.

"To me he looks non-remorseful,” Miller said, describing Gomez’s demeanor.

According to court documents, Gomez shot Gurule four times in the head during a robbery -- before dumping his body in a ditch and torching his car in Valencia County.

Gurule’s body was discovered nearly a month after he was reported missing.

Gurule’s sister, Amanda Bratten, is shocked Gomez wasn't already behind bars.

Gomez has a lengthy criminal history and is also accused of shooting and injuring another man last December.

“New Mexico has these laws that are letting them in and out of jail like a revolving door and somewhere we've got to make that change,” Bratten said.

While the case moves forward, Gurule will be laid to rest this week.

His funeral will be held Friday at 8 a.m. at Calvary Chapel in Los Lunas. The public is invited to attend the funeral. Gurule will be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.