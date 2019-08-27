Man accused of killing Marine will remain in jail pending trial | KOB 4
Man accused of killing Marine will remain in jail pending trial

Kai Porter
August 27, 2019 08:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of murdering U.S. Marine Matthew Gurule will stay in jail pending a trial.

Prosecutors filed a motion for pretrial detention-- saying Francisco Gomez would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if he were to be released before trial.

The judge presiding over the case Tuesday agreed.

Gurule’s mother, Sandra Miller, was inside the courtroom to see the man accused of killing her son.

"To me he looks non-remorseful,” Miller said, describing Gomez’s demeanor.

According to court documents, Gomez shot Gurule four times in the head during a robbery -- before dumping his body in a ditch and torching his car in Valencia County.

Gurule’s body was discovered nearly a month after he was reported missing.

Gurule’s sister, Amanda Bratten, is shocked Gomez wasn't already behind bars.

Gomez has a lengthy criminal history and is also accused of shooting and injuring another man last December.

“New Mexico has these laws that are letting them in and out of jail like a revolving door and somewhere we've got to make that change,” Bratten said.

While the case moves forward, Gurule will be laid to rest this week.

His funeral will be held Friday at 8 a.m. at Calvary Chapel in Los Lunas. The public is invited to attend the funeral. Gurule will be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. 

Kai Porter


Updated: August 27, 2019 08:07 PM
Created: August 27, 2019 04:20 PM

