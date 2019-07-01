Man accused of killing UNM baseball player made 170+ jail calls following arrest

WOMAN: They came to the house. They had a search warrant.

BASHIR: Which one? That's what I'm asking.

WOMAN: The apartment.

BASHIR: Did they go in?

WOMAN: Yeah. Oh yeah. **** they were in there for 2 hours. Don't say anything because I wasn't supposed to tell you.

BASHIR: Yeah. You think they found anything?

WOMAN: Nope. No all they took was some old Samsung which was the one that the girls play... and then a tablet, no your Mac computer -- that grey one... and they were just taking pictures of everything.

In May, Bashir was indicted by a Grand Jury for first degree murder and tampering with evidence – specifically, a license plate to avoid arrest. However, during many phone conversations with loved ones, Bashir maintained his innocence.

“When they find out I’m not guilty or whatever … then what? Do I get a lawsuit or something,” Bashir said.

Bashir pleaded not guilty and will be held in jail until he goes to trial. If convicted, Bashir faces the possibility of life in prison.