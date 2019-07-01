Man accused of killing UNM baseball player made 170+ jail calls following arrest
Nathan O'Neal
July 01, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of fatally shooting a UNM baseball player made more than 170 phone calls from jail within about two weeks of his arrest.
Police say Darian Bashir killed Jackson Weller in Nob Hill in May. While Bashir has been locked up, he hasn't stopped talking about his case over the phone.
KOB 4 obtained more than 20 hours of phone calls made by Bashir immediately following his arrest – which included conversations about possible evidence.
WOMAN: They came to the house. They had a search warrant.
BASHIR: Which one? That's what I'm asking.
WOMAN: The apartment.
BASHIR: Did they go in?
WOMAN: Yeah. Oh yeah. **** they were in there for 2 hours. Don't say anything because I wasn't supposed to tell you.
BASHIR: Yeah. You think they found anything?
WOMAN: Nope. No all they took was some old Samsung which was the one that the girls play... and then a tablet, no your Mac computer -- that grey one... and they were just taking pictures of everything.
In May, Bashir was indicted by a Grand Jury for first degree murder and tampering with evidence – specifically, a license plate to avoid arrest. However, during many phone conversations with loved ones, Bashir maintained his innocence.
“When they find out I’m not guilty or whatever … then what? Do I get a lawsuit or something,” Bashir said.
Bashir pleaded not guilty and will be held in jail until he goes to trial. If convicted, Bashir faces the possibility of life in prison.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: July 01, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 09:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved