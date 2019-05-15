Man accused of killing UNM baseball player to be held pending trial | KOB 4
Man accused of killing UNM baseball player to be held pending trial

KOB Web Staff
May 15, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge ordered the man accused of killing a UNM baseball player to be held without bond.

Darian Bashir, who faces an open count of murder for the killing of Jackson Weller, learned about the judge's decision Wednesday after prosecutors and the defense made their arguments in a pre-trial detention hearing.

The defense pointed out that Bashir has no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions. His lawyer also noted that Bashir has not missed a court date in the past.

Bashir's attorney also argued that police arrested the wrong man because the arrest warrant had the wrong date listed on the police report.

The prosecution argued that Bashir is a risk to the community, noting he already had conditions of release when he allegedly killed Weller. 

Judge Brett Loveless ultimately sided with the prosecution and ordered Bashir to be held pending trial.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: May 15, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: May 15, 2019 03:15 PM

