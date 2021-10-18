Man accused of lighting woman on fire pleads not guilty

On Sept. 24, Sedillo allegedly doused his roommate Renee Benally with gasoline and set her on fire.

KOB 4’s cameras were rolling when investigators got to the house near 47th and Central. According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor said Benally ran to their house asking for help.

"She asked if she could take a shower because her skin was hot, and her skin was peeling off her arms."

Benally was transferred to a burn center in Texas, where she died. According to a GoFundMe set up for her, the 42-year-old woman was from Gallup and had two boys.

Sedillo is currently facing a murder charge and is in custody.