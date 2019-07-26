Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial

The judge granted the motion Friday.

“Given the vulnerable nature of the population and defendant's transient nature, the court does find the state has established clear and convincing evidence,” said Judge Brett Loveless. “There are no reasonable pretrial conditions to adequately supervise the defendant."

Documents say Dickman's wife, Crystal, admitted to photographing the victims and providing the photos to her husband.

She said the photos were used for “John's own sexual gratification."

Dickman's attorney wanted his client to be placed on a GPS monitoring system. But the just denied that request.