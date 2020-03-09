Man accused of opening fire at party appears in court

This is not the first shooting where Perez has been a suspect.

Back in November, three people were shot at a trailer park. One of the victims in that shooting was a juvenile who took a bullet while lying in bed.

APD said they are investigating Perez in connection to that shooting.

Prosecutors want Perez held in jail, but they will need to prove he is a danger to his community at his next pre-trial hearing.

Previous criminal history shows Perez used to run around with Izaiah Garcia. Garcia is accused of killing Sandia High School senior Sean Markey and is implicated in the death of Cayla Campos, the woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go.