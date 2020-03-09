Man accused of opening fire at party appears in court

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man who opened fire on party-goers in southwest Albuquerque over the weekend appeared in court Monday.
Isaiah Perez, 22, is facing a list of charges related to the house party shooting that left four people injured.
According to police, Perez got into a fight with someone “he has had issues with”. Police said Perez knocked that person unconscious, but the unconscious guy’s cousin punched Perez.
After being punched, an “unidentified man” handed Perez a “fully loaded handgun” and then shot nine cars, three houses, and four people, according to court documents.
This is not the first shooting where Perez has been a suspect.
Back in November, three people were shot at a trailer park. One of the victims in that shooting was a juvenile who took a bullet while lying in bed.
APD said they are investigating Perez in connection to that shooting.
Prosecutors want Perez held in jail, but they will need to prove he is a danger to his community at his next pre-trial hearing.
Previous criminal history shows Perez used to run around with Izaiah Garcia. Garcia is accused of killing Sandia High School senior Sean Markey and is implicated in the death of Cayla Campos, the woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go.
