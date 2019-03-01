Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
March 01, 2019 06:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man is accused of raping multiple women along Central Avenue.
Albuquerque police arrested Nickolas Williams.
Investigators claim he sexually assaulted prostitutes while holding guns or knives up to them.
Police believe Williams has more victims. Investigators are asking them to come forward.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: March 01, 2019 06:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved