Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
March 01, 2019 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man is accused of raping multiple women along Central Avenue.

Advertisement

Albuquerque police arrested Nickolas Williams.

Investigators claim he sexually assaulted prostitutes while holding guns or knives up to them.

Police believe Williams has more victims. Investigators are asking them to come forward.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: March 01, 2019 06:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
Mykl Chavez
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Advertisement




Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire