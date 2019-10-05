Man accused of recording 11-year-old boy in bathroom at Cottonwood Mall
Joshua Panas
October 05, 2019 09:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was arrested after being accused of recording an 11-year-old boy using the restroom at Cottonwood Mall.
Austin Neira, 30, faces a voyeurism charge.
According to a criminal complaint, the child told a police officer that he was urinating when he looked up and saw Niera recording him.
Police said Niera was confronted by the child. The child's brother detained Niera until mall security arrived.
The complaint says Niera admitted to trying to delete images before being taken into custody.
