Man accused of shooting at Oñate faces new charges

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery (great bodily harm)

Battery

Unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon

District Attorney Raul Torres addressed whether Baca can argue self-defense. Torrez claims Baca was the first aggressor because he was seen throwing a person to the ground. Torrez believes a person can't claim self-defense if they initiate a crime. However, Torrez said he expects the defense to argue that Baca was not the first aggressor.

Torrez also said that investigators determined that the man Baca shot was not armed. Torrez said the man was carrying eyeglasses and a vape pen.