Man accused of shooting at Oñate faces new charges

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Charges were amended against the man accused of shooting a person at a Juan de Oñate protest near Old Town in June.
Steven Baca now faces four charges:
District Attorney Raul Torres addressed whether Baca can argue self-defense. Torrez claims Baca was the first aggressor because he was seen throwing a person to the ground. Torrez believes a person can't claim self-defense if they initiate a crime. However, Torrez said he expects the defense to argue that Baca was not the first aggressor.
Torrez also said that investigators determined that the man Baca shot was not armed. Torrez said the man was carrying eyeglasses and a vape pen.
The man survived the shooting, but his current condition is not known.
