Man accused of shooting dog and killing owner arrested by police

Updated: October 09, 2021 06:59 PM
GALLUP, N.M. - Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a dog and then killing his owner last month.
Xavier Marquez was arrested in Gallup, N.M.
Police said he shot and killed Shawn Lynch after Lynch's dog barked at him.
Police believe he's also connected to two other metro homicides from this year.
KOB 4 has been told the dog is recovering, and she is expected to be put up for adoption.
