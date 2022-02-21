Man accused of shooting state police officer waives right to detention hearing

In the past, when Elledge has been arrested, the prosecution has asked for him to be held in jail -- and every time he was released. In fact, last April, he was released on an ankle monitor after violating his probation. Court records show he promptly cut it off and has been on the run for the last 10 months.

Back to Monday's hearing, the prosecution never got to make their argument and the judge agreed with the defense to hold Elledge.

“I will accept the waiver and I will accept the stipulation to the factors in 5409 that the defendant is dangerous and the court cannot fashion any conditions or combination of conditions that would adequately protect the public at this time,” the Judge said ending the hearing.

The other suspect involved in the shooting, Alanna Martinez, will also remain behind bars until trial.

As for the injured officer, he is recovering at home.