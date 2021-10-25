Man accused of sister's homicide in July pleads not guilty | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 25, 2021 10:19 AM
Created: October 25, 2021 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 32-year-old man accused of killing his own sister pleaded not guilty Monday.

Steven Archuleta Jr. pleaded not guilty to felony charges of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence, involving the death of his sister, Catherine Sanchez.

Archuleta allegedly shot and killed Sanchez in front of her children July 21. Police say he called 911 and turned himself in Oct. 9

Archuleta is being held without bond while his pretrial detention hearing is pending.


