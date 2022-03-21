Man accused of stabbing multiple people on Rail Runner appears in court

‘We've never had an incident like this, a physical altercation on the Rail Runner in the 16 years that we've been operating,” said Augusta Meyers, New Mexico Rail Runner spokesperson.

On Monday, Meyer said the security guard stabbed did have to have surgery. She is in good spirits and recovering. But needless to say – there are questions about whether or not Sanchez will be released.

“Yes, so I guess I'm going to get ROR'd or whatever it is?” said Sanchez.

“No, you're not getting ROR'd. Actually what's going to happen is the state has filed what's called a motion for preventative detention, which means they're going to hold you until a district court can actually hear your case, and have some type of dangerousness hearing,” the judge replied.

Prosecutors will now move to have Sanchez held in jail before trial, saying he is too dangerous to be released. State police are investigating this stabbing.

KOB 4 was told one of the victims was treated and released Saturday. Two others are still at the hospital but stable.

Meanwhile, Rail Runner representatives say though this has never happened before, they do plan on reviewing and reevaluating safety measures they have in place.