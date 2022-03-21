Man accused of stabbing multiple people on Rail Runner appears in court

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of stabbing multiple people on the New Mexico Rail Runner will stay behind bars for now.
Luis Sanchez allegedly attacked three people on the Rail Runner following an argument.
A different judge will determine if he stays in jail before trial. His case will move over to district court in the coming days – where prosecutors hope to prove that he's too violent to be let out.
According to court documents, there was some sort of altercation involving Sanchez on the Rail Runner Saturday. He's accused of stabbing a man in the lower back and abdomen. A security guard tried to break it up and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck. Documents say he went on to stab an elderly woman in the shoulder.
‘We've never had an incident like this, a physical altercation on the Rail Runner in the 16 years that we've been operating,” said Augusta Meyers, New Mexico Rail Runner spokesperson.
On Monday, Meyer said the security guard stabbed did have to have surgery. She is in good spirits and recovering. But needless to say – there are questions about whether or not Sanchez will be released.
“Yes, so I guess I'm going to get ROR'd or whatever it is?” said Sanchez.
“No, you're not getting ROR'd. Actually what's going to happen is the state has filed what's called a motion for preventative detention, which means they're going to hold you until a district court can actually hear your case, and have some type of dangerousness hearing,” the judge replied.
Prosecutors will now move to have Sanchez held in jail before trial, saying he is too dangerous to be released. State police are investigating this stabbing.
KOB 4 was told one of the victims was treated and released Saturday. Two others are still at the hospital but stable.
Meanwhile, Rail Runner representatives say though this has never happened before, they do plan on reviewing and reevaluating safety measures they have in place.
