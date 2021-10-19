Man accused of strangling his wife to death released from jail

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A murder suspect who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court is out of jail again.
Jerome Gutierrez is accused of killing his wife, Kristy Rivera, in a domestic violence incident at the couple's home back in May.
A judge put Gutierrez on pretrial release earlier this year but without a pretrial detention hearing. Last Thursday, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered him back into custody and demanded a pretrial detention hearing.
"He did beat her so badly that she died. If he's willing to do that in front of his own child, I don't know how the court could fashion conditions of release that would reasonably, number one, protect his own child,” said Jordan Machin, prosecutor.
"We're going to have a second injustice if we continue the path for prosecuting this man. This man is innocent, judge," said Ahmad Assed, Gutierrez’s defense attorney.
Monday afternoon, in a 14-page order, Judge Cindy Leos decided the state had not provided enough evidence that Gutierrez is a threat to public safety and placed him on pretrial release once again.
A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office shared this statement:
"Gutierrez admitted to pushing Rivera's head into a wall, squeezing her neck and abusing her repeatedly in the days before her death. While we are disappointed that the court did not believe that these facts warranted Gutierrez's pre-trial detention, we look forward to presenting our case to a jury and seeking justice for Kristy Rivera and her family."
