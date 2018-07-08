Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants

That note is titled Mexican Mafia. It says in part, "I want you to try and kill me because when your guns blow up in your face and there scraping your dead bodys off the concrete maybe you Mexicans will leave me alone"

Dan Garcia with Garcia’s Kitchen had a message for Wallace.

“We're not the Mexican mafia. Believe me. We're just hard working people that are trying to sell beans and chili, you know,” said Garcia.

APD believes Wallace suffers from a mental illness.

"I know it's really bizare and doesn't make much sense, but the individual is possibly off his medication," said APD officer Simon Drobik. "At one point, officers caught up with him last night and he brandished a hatchet and actually threw a hatchet at the officer, striking his car."