Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants

Joy Wang
July 08, 2018 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police say a man who was vandalizing Mexican restaurants across the city is in custody.

Advertisement

Police say Edelidio Wallace threw a rock through windows at 11 different restaurants.

He also allegedly left a note that said he was retaliating against the Mexican mafia, who he claims is after him. 

That note is titled Mexican Mafia. It says in part, "I want you to try and kill me because when your guns blow up in your face and there scraping your dead bodys off the concrete maybe you Mexicans will leave me alone"

Dan Garcia with Garcia’s Kitchen had a message for Wallace. 

“We're not the Mexican mafia. Believe me. We're just hard working people that are trying to sell beans and chili, you know,” said Garcia.

APD believes Wallace suffers from a mental illness. 

"I know it's really bizare and doesn't make much sense, but the individual is possibly off his medication," said APD officer Simon Drobik. "At one point, officers caught up with him last night and he brandished a hatchet and actually threw a hatchet at the officer, striking his car."

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: July 08, 2018 10:27 PM
Created: July 08, 2018 05:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants
Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants
Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case
Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case
Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves
Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
The Latest: Same divers will conduct next Thai cave rescue
The Latest: Same divers will conduct next Thai cave rescue
Advertisement



Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants
Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants
Mike Smith honored in New Mexico for winning Triple Crown
Mike Smith honored in New Mexico for winning Triple Crown
Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves
Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves
Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case
Eye on New Mexico: D.A. Torrez reveals new information about Victoria Martens' murder case
The Latest: Same divers will conduct next Thai cave rescue
The Latest: Same divers will conduct next Thai cave rescue