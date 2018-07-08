Man accused of throwing hatchet at officer, vandalizing Mexican restaurants
Joy Wang
July 08, 2018 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police say a man who was vandalizing Mexican restaurants across the city is in custody.
Police say Edelidio Wallace threw a rock through windows at 11 different restaurants.
He also allegedly left a note that said he was retaliating against the Mexican mafia, who he claims is after him.
That note is titled Mexican Mafia. It says in part, "I want you to try and kill me because when your guns blow up in your face and there scraping your dead bodys off the concrete maybe you Mexicans will leave me alone"
Dan Garcia with Garcia’s Kitchen had a message for Wallace.
“We're not the Mexican mafia. Believe me. We're just hard working people that are trying to sell beans and chili, you know,” said Garcia.
APD believes Wallace suffers from a mental illness.
"I know it's really bizare and doesn't make much sense, but the individual is possibly off his medication," said APD officer Simon Drobik. "At one point, officers caught up with him last night and he brandished a hatchet and actually threw a hatchet at the officer, striking his car."
