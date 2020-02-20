Man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down released from jail | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down released from jail

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 20, 2020 12:13 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of trying to light his mom's house on fire was at the center of a SWAT situation over the weekend. He is now out of jail. 

Judge Richard Brown released Harold Valdez, 37, Thursday morning. 

Advertisement

Valdez caused quite the commotion at a motel on Central Sunday. Travelers staying there talked with KOB 4. 

"This was a really convenient, centrally-located place to stay and everybody at the motel has been extremely nice," said Jon Preston, who was staying a few doors down from Valdez. "But this was unexpected and just another part of the story of our travels." 

Police used a K-9, robots, SWAT trucks and tactical gear to get Valdez out – but he eventually just came out on his own and was arrested. He has faced a number of previous charges including battery on an officer, assault on an officer, aggravated battery and resisting an officer. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

High school coach accused of blackmailing teen girls to be held without bond
High school coach accused of blackmailing teen girls to be held without bond
Police investigate death of 20-year-old Roswell man as a potential homicide
Police investigate death of 20-year-old Roswell man as a potential homicide
Mother and son arrested in connection to fatal shooting
Danny Jo Sosa, left, and Daniel Joseph Sosa, right
Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session
Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier
Advertisement


Gun control wins, marijuana loses at New Mexico Legislature
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M., as hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Democrat-backed bill would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session
Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget just before final day of 2020 session
Man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down released from jail
Man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down released from jail
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier
NM House OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence
NM House OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence