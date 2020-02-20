Man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down released from jail

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of trying to light his mom's house on fire was at the center of a SWAT situation over the weekend. He is now out of jail.
Judge Richard Brown released Harold Valdez, 37, Thursday morning.
Valdez caused quite the commotion at a motel on Central Sunday. Travelers staying there talked with KOB 4.
"This was a really convenient, centrally-located place to stay and everybody at the motel has been extremely nice," said Jon Preston, who was staying a few doors down from Valdez. "But this was unexpected and just another part of the story of our travels."
Police used a K-9, robots, SWAT trucks and tactical gear to get Valdez out – but he eventually just came out on his own and was arrested. He has faced a number of previous charges including battery on an officer, assault on an officer, aggravated battery and resisting an officer.
