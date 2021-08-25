Man admits to three murders in the metro

Her family has never stopped looking for that answer.

"The Arquette family has been involved since the beginning, they have been speaking to detectives about some of these updates," APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

The family even hired Pat Caristo as a private investigator, who – 20 years ago – combed through KOB 4's file footage looking for clues in the case.

APD said they are trying to put all the pieces together before they release any more information.

"It's hard for us to share a lot of information, even with the family, until the case is charged, even if it is 32 years old," Hartsock said.

APD's goal is to gather enough evidence to charge Apodaca with Arquette's murder.

When police asked Apodaca if there was something that caused him to confess now, the criminal complaint reveals he didn't have an answer. Apodaca said no, he just realized what he did was evil.