Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask

According to court documents, Windham also broke a window at a gas station after a clerk told him to wear a mask.

Windham claimed that clerk was violating his rights.

However, Atkins said businesses have a right to refuse service if a customer doesn't want to wear a mask.

"They can ask them to leave," she said. "If that does go into a sour direction and there's some kind of verbal altercation or someone gets physical with staff, they should immediately call 242-COPS."

Windham was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He's currently in jail for allegedly stabbing someone at a different gas station a few weeks later.

