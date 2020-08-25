Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask | KOB 4
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 25, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 05:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man went on a tirade, according to police, after refusing to wear a mask inside a northeast Albuquerque Weinerschnizel.

According to police, Donald Windham broke a window and pulled a knife on one of the employees.

Rebecca Atkins, spokesperson for APD, said people should contact police when someone becomes abusive when asked to wear a mask.

"If APD is contacted about an altercation of some kind due to someone not wearing a mask, officers will respond any way they can," she said.

According to court documents, Windham also broke a window at a gas station after a clerk told him to wear a mask.

Windham claimed that clerk was violating his rights.

However, Atkins said businesses have a right to refuse service if a customer doesn't want to wear a mask.

"They can ask them to leave," she said. "If that does go into a sour direction and there's some kind of verbal altercation or someone gets physical with staff, they should immediately call 242-COPS."

Windham was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He's currently in jail for allegedly stabbing someone at a different gas station a few weeks later.
 


