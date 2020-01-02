Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention

Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 02, 2020 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was allegedly trying to break into cars in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood will be held on pretrial detention.

Dwight Rivera said he woke to the sound of screaming on Christmas Eve and found his neighbor had pulled a shotgun on a man attempting to break into his car.

Advertisement

"My RING went off and I saw a man with shotgun and yelling at somebody and I thought it was just a fight but it was somebody breaking into the car and he caught him red-handed,” Rivera said.

Rivera said he could hear his neighbor yelling commands at the alleged burglar over his security system.

“‘Stay down or I'll blow your head off. Don't move!’ And he was complaining that ‘Oh my back is hurting me, I have to get up,’ and he said if you move ‘I swear I'll shoot you’ and you hear this on the RING,” he said.

Police eventually responded and arrested Dakota Estrada. This was the fourth time since September that Estrada has been arrested for breaking into cars.

Estrada is charged with auto burglary.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Embattled Democratic senator to get primary challenger
Sen. Richard Martinez & Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo
Advertisement


Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention