Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention

Created: January 02, 2020 02:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was allegedly trying to break into cars in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood will be held on pretrial detention.
Dwight Rivera said he woke to the sound of screaming on Christmas Eve and found his neighbor had pulled a shotgun on a man attempting to break into his car.
"My RING went off and I saw a man with shotgun and yelling at somebody and I thought it was just a fight but it was somebody breaking into the car and he caught him red-handed,” Rivera said.
Rivera said he could hear his neighbor yelling commands at the alleged burglar over his security system.
“‘Stay down or I'll blow your head off. Don't move!’ And he was complaining that ‘Oh my back is hurting me, I have to get up,’ and he said if you move ‘I swear I'll shoot you’ and you hear this on the RING,” he said.
Police eventually responded and arrested Dakota Estrada. This was the fourth time since September that Estrada has been arrested for breaking into cars.
Estrada is charged with auto burglary.
