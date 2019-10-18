Man allegedly infects five children with an STD

During the course of the investigation, four more children also tested positive for an STD.

Detectives said they were able to determine Padilla had contact with all five of the victims between the ages of one and eight years old.

The complaint states Padilla’s friend heard he was suspected of infecting children with an STD so he asked him to prove his innocence by taking a test at the county health clinic.

Padilla told his friend that he tested positive for the same STD the children had.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Padilla in court with no bond while his trial awaits.

A district court judge will make a ruling on that motion at a later date.