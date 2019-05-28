Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees | KOB 4
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees

Ryan Laughlin
May 28, 2019 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of El Pinto Monday, according to a criminal complaint. He was quickly identified because he had applied for a job at the restaurant three days before.

Two restaurant employees were listening to music in their car before work when Jacob Lopez walked up to their car and said he knew the manager. They let him in and then he pulled out a 6-inch knife, demanding that they get out.

They got out of the car, but had used a kill switch so Lopez couldn't figure out how to start the car.

Lopez allegedly took off and stole an F-350 truck just a few blocks away.

Lopez has a lengthy criminal history with over 20 arrests and he was out on probation for stealing another car. 

He has not been arrested yet. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 28, 2019 05:24 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 03:20 PM

