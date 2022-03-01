Man arrested, accused of 42 robberies across Albuquerque

According to APD, they first noticed Romero after suspecting him of carjacking a pregnant mom and her young children at the Walmart on Wyoming. Romero then became an active serial robbery suspect as he was allegedly seen on surveillance video robbing multiple businesses – including hotels, cell phone shops, gas stations and clothing stores.

Romero was taken into custody and arrested on his numerous warrants. His case will be handled federally by an armed robbery and violent crimes task force detective.