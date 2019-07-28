Man arrested, accused of holding woman hostage
Joshua Panas
July 28, 2019 08:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jospeh McDonald was arrested Saturday night after the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a call for service near 2nd Street and Paseo del Norte.
The caller told dispatch that McDonald had a woman bound and was holding her hostage.
According to BCSO, deputies rescued the woman, who showed signs of trauma.
McDonald was subsequently arrested. He faces multiple charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration.
