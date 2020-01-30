Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx | KOB 4
Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 30, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is accused of trying to FedEx a pound of marijuana.

FedEx notified police that the package was being shipped to Barber Haven.

When police went to investigate, they found Malcolm Cooper behind the register.

According to court documents, Cooper allowed them to search the store.

In a small back room, they discovered a scale, marijuana, three ounces heroin, three ounces of cocaine, and $1,500 dollars.

A loaded gun was also located under the register.

It's unclear if cooper owns the business, which was closed Thursday.

Employees at the business next door seemed surprised by the allegations, saying Cooper was a great neighbor.

However, police believe Cooper was using the business to sell drugs.

Cooper was in court Thursday. He faces numerous charges that include trafficking, possession, and a felon with a firearm.

The state filed a motion for preventative detention.

He will remain behind bars at least until a hearing occurs in District Court.


