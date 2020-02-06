Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet | KOB 4
Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 06, 2020 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man was arrested Thursday on 14 felony counts of crimes against children.

Authorities say the investigation was triggered after Jordan Padilla’s girlfriend found his tablet filled with child pornography.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office conducted a search warrant on Padilla's tablet and discovered "child pornography containing videos and images of very young girls between the ages of 4-12."

Investigators also say they recovered three homemade videos, including one where Padilla sexually assaults a young girl "approximately between two and five years old."

Authorities said Padilla’s bedroom, which can be seen in his video game tutorials on YouTube, is the same room where some of the child porn videos were created.

Investigators said one video dates back to 2016. It allegedly shows Padilla raping a young girl who is "wearing a pink Hello Kitty shirt.”

It's still unclear how many child victims may exist, but the attorney general's office said they are still actively investigating.


