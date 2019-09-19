BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 09:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kenneth Sondergard, 36, was arrested after a SWAT team was deployed to his home in Taylor Ranch Wednesday evening. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies had tried to execute a narcotics search warrant.
According to the criminal complaint, Sondergard had shot at deputies through the front door – injuring two deputies. The injured deputies were transported to a hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Three other women in the house were also detained. Their names have not been released by law enforcement officials.
Deputies recovered two assault rifles and one handgun from Sondergard's home. He has a history of narcotics charges.
"This just affirms what we've been doing throughout the metro area. This is a very dangerous time. These are very serious incidents. These people are very grateful and thanked us for keeping them safe," said BCSO Sheriff Gonzales in a briefing.
Sondergard is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer.
