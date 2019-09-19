BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout | KOB 4
Advertisement

BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout

Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 09:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kenneth Sondergard, 36, was arrested after a SWAT team was deployed to his home in Taylor Ranch Wednesday evening. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies had tried to execute a narcotics search warrant. 

Advertisement

According to the criminal complaint, Sondergard had shot at deputies through the front door – injuring two deputies. The injured deputies were transported to a hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

Three other women in the house were also detained. Their names have not been released by law enforcement officials. 

Deputies recovered two assault rifles and one handgun from Sondergard's home. He has a history of narcotics charges. 

"This just affirms what we've been doing throughout the metro area. This is a very dangerous time. These are very serious incidents. These people are very grateful and thanked us for keeping them safe," said BCSO Sheriff Gonzales in a briefing. 

Sondergard is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 19, 2019 09:15 AM
Created: September 19, 2019 07:37 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
Two BCSO deputies injured in shooting on ABQ’s West Side
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Advertisement



BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
BCSO implements new strategy to clean up the mesas
BCSO implements new strategy to clean up the mesas
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Police: Man awaiting auto theft trial found in stolen truck
Police: Man awaiting auto theft trial found in stolen truck