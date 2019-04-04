Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago

“These survivors never forget. That no matter how many years go by, they still remember,” said Assistant District Attorney Spring Schofield with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Schofield’s job is to focus specifically on the rape kit backlog. This week, all that work is paying off.

“This is, so far, the oldest case that we've been able to arrest somebody on,” said Schofield. “It’s wonderful because all of these survivors, especially the ones from older cases, it’s wonderful to be able to let them know that they weren't forgotten.”

Thursday’s arrest stemmed from a 2006 rape. It happened in the parking lot of the Billiards Palace near Wyoming and Menual, according to documents. Police said a woman was walking to her car when a man, now identified as Erik Lea, allegedly got in.

According to documents, he forced her to drive to the back alley and raped her.

When she reported it, she wasn't sure who the man was, or what he looked like. 13 years later, the DNA from her kit came back as a match to Lea.

He was arrested in Santa Fe on Thursday.

“I hope people begin to understand how important it is that we look at and prosecute these crimes,” said Schofield.

Prosecutors said since January they've had nine indictments that came directly from their work with the rape kit backlog. The most recent was Nicolas Williams.

They're hoping they can continue with that success.