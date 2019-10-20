Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Justine Lopez
October 20, 2019 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - APD officers arrested Albert Gene Miller, 59, for the overnight murder of his wife.
Police were called out to 8620 Silk Tassel NW at 12:52 A.M. in regard to a female who was found deceased inside the residence. The female victim was later identified as 53-year-old Yvette Montoya.
Miller has been charged with an open count of 1st degree murder.
Details are limited at this time.
