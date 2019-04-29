Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Nathan O'Neal
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing in September 2018.
Arthur Lovato has been charged with the murder of Rita Denise Jaramillo.
Jaramillo's El Cerro Mission home caught fire three days after she was reported missing.
Her family assumed foul play was involved.
They launched search parties and offered a reward for information about Jaramillo's disappearance.
Investigators have sealed the arrest warrant, meaning no information was released about how they identified Lovato as a suspect or whether Jaramillo's body was found.
