Man arrested following fatal Nob Hill hit-and-run

Kai Porter
Updated: December 19, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: December 19, 2021 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local man is in jail, accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Nob Hill Saturday.
Elizardo Cortez is facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle for a deadly hit-and-run crash. He's accused of hitting a man crossing Coal at Tulane Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said a driver behind Cortez witnessed the crash and told investigators what she saw.
“She saw an older man crossing Coal going north in a hurried shuffle, the vehicle did not break before striking the pedestrian. She saw the man fly over the vehicle and land in the roadway."
The victim died at the scene and has not been identified by investigators.
Investigator said Cortez did not stop after the crash but they found him a few blocks away thanks to help from another witness.
As for Cortez, investigators said he smelled like marijuana and was also driving on a revoked license.
Court records indicate he was convicted of DWI in 2016 and has a history of drug charges.
