Man arrested for breaking into elementary school

Kai Porter
Created: October 31, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Officers arrested a man who broke into an Albuquerque elementary school Wednesday morning.

"We try to respond as timely as we can so that way there's not a loss with APS property because the property they're taking is actually property that's being used to educate the kids,” said APS Police Detective Paige Lavilla.

Lavilla said they confronted 18-year-old Herman Sachs at Zuni Elementary School. Sachs had a school iPad in his bag.

"He said he put his bike in one of the classrooms. He couldn't recall what classroom it was, that's why he was roaming around a lot inside,”Lavilla said. “He was hungry and he was also cold so that's why he went inside the property.”

Sachs has racked up multiple charges in the past few months alone and has been arrested several times. His latest arrest was for meth possession.

Last week, police officials said he stole a woman’s purse from the Barelas Community Center. He was caught the same day after he used her credit card at a downtown pizza restaurant.


Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
