Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
KOB Web Staff
January 26, 2019 09:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of shooting and killing two people at an Albuquerque gas station has been arrested.
James Chavez was booked into the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center Saturday morning.
He faces two counts of murder.
According to a criminal complaint, Chavez tried to barter with the employees at the Circle K on Menaul and University because he didn't have money.
When they asked him to leave, police said he shot James Ronquillo and Jesus Lopez.
