Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy

Joshua Panas
Updated: February 18, 2020 05:31 PM
Created: February 18, 2020 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man for the death of a four-year-old boy.
Zerrick Marquez, a friend of the child’s mother, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Police said Marquez was caring for James Dunklee at the Cinnamon Tree apartments in December, when he called 911 and stated the child was having a medical emergency.
Dunklee was transported to a local hospital, but died prior to arriving.
