Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy

Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy

Joshua Panas
Updated: February 18, 2020 05:31 PM
Created: February 18, 2020 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man for the death of a four-year-old boy.

Zerrick Marquez, a friend of the child’s mother, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Advertisement

Police said Marquez was caring for James Dunklee at the Cinnamon Tree apartments in December, when he called 911 and stated the child was having a medical emergency.

Dunklee was transported to a local hospital, but died prior to arriving.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
New Mexico backtracks on cannabis cards for nonresidents
New Mexico backtracks on cannabis cards for nonresidents
Advertisement


Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
State budget still not a done deal
State budget still not a done deal
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief