Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 05, 2020 01:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal DWI crash that happened Wednesday evening. Kirtland Air Force Base officials said Staff Sgt. D'Andrea Smith was killed while she was driving to her home in southeast Albuquerque. 

“D’Andrea was a gifted and talented member of Team Kirtland’s Medical Group,” said Col. David Miller, 377th Air Base Wing and Kirtland Installation Commander. “I would like to extend our deepest condolences to D’Andrea’s loved ones. The Air Force is a family and the death of any one of our Wingmen is deeply felt by all of us.”

Police said officers were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Eubank and Chico. Witnesses told officers that a man, later identified as Mohammad Hassani, was speeding north on Eubank and crashed into another car while turning eastbound on Chico. 

Hassani admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and speeding prior to the crash. He is charged with vehicular homicide.  

