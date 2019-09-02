Man arrested for DWI with 5-year-old daughter in backseat | KOB 4
Man arrested for DWI with 5-year-old daughter in backseat

Ryan Laughlin
September 02, 2019 08:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man was arrested on I-40 west of Albuquerque for driving while intoxicated with his 5-year-old daughter in the backseat.

A Bernalillo county deputy noticed Lawrence Jaramillo’s car weaving in and out of a lane and ran the plates to see that the licenses had been suspended.

Once police pulled Jaramillo over, the officer noticed some ammunition on the car’s dashboard. Jaramillo told police that he had a revolver in the glove compartment.

According to deputies, Jaramillo refused a Breathalyzer and then tried to bribe the officer with $100 and a new paint job for his car.

Jaramillo has had previous DWI's and has also been caught driving without a license or insurance.

Jaramillo is now facing a number of charges including another DWI, bribery, intoxicated with a minor in the car, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Ryan Laughlin


September 02, 2019 08:52 PM
September 02, 2019 08:19 PM

