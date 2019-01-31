Man arrested for extreme animal abuse | KOB 4
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse

Brittany Costello
January 31, 2019 07:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Extreme abuse is what City Animal Welfare employees say was captured on cell phone video. It purportedly shows a man beating and kicking his adopted pit bull at a Northeast Albuquerque home. 

APD arrested 20-year-old Devlin Rubi after the video made its rounds on social media. He was only identified as the suspect after he messaged the person who posted it and said it was him, that it was all a misunderstanding.

The video was recorded at the Academy Hills Park. According to court documents, the video shows that Rubi "forcefully delivers a closed fist punch and proceeds to forcefully kick the dog in the head two times."

The dog, in reference, is a pit bull he had adopted from the city's animal shelter in early 2018. Animal Welfare employees said before adopting any animal, they do a background check.

In this case, they told KOB nothing revealed anything of concern. The dog is currently in the custody of Animal Welfare. Rubi won’t be able to get him back until after all court proceedings and pending the outcome.

Rubi is facing a charge of extreme animal cruelty.

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 31, 2019 07:38 PM
Created: January 31, 2019 05:25 PM

