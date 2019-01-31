Man arrested for extreme animal abuse

APD arrested 20-year-old Devlin Rubi after the video made its rounds on social media. He was only identified as the suspect after he messaged the person who posted it and said it was him, that it was all a misunderstanding.

The video was recorded at the Academy Hills Park. According to court documents, the video shows that Rubi "forcefully delivers a closed fist punch and proceeds to forcefully kick the dog in the head two times."