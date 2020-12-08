Man arrested for kidnapping 79-year-old woman, ransacking her home

Judy’s daughter Kelley rushed over to her mother’s house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor who lived near Judy near Menaul and Tramway.

When Kelly arrived at the house, she saw Dominguez walking out of the backyard.

"And I said, 'Excuse me! Who are you?'" she said.

Police promptly arrested him a short ways away from Judy’s home, but Kelley said she’s still concerned.

"When this person confessed, he said he had an accomplice,” she said.

Police said Dominguez told them a friend with a gun forced him to commit the robbery. Investigators are looking into that claim.

"But, this guy does not need to be out. He's going to do this to somebody else. With his companion, or his homie, or whatever,” Kelley said.

Dominguez is expected to have his first felony appearance on kidnapping and aggravated burglary charges Wednesday.

"So it can happen to anybody. At any time. If you think this can't happen to you, it can,” Kelley said.

"I mean, these guys came in and tied up a 79-year-old great-grandmother. They're animals,” she added.