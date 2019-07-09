Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
July 09, 2019 08:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a northeast Albuquerque homicide.
44-year-old Orlando Astorga has been arrested for an open count of murder.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. Monday in the area near Alameda and Edith. They arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
BCSO officials say the shooting occurred in a different location from where the man was found.
It's unclear where Astorga was arrested. He has yet to be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
