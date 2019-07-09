Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder

Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder

KOB Web Staff
July 09, 2019 08:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a northeast Albuquerque homicide.

Advertisement

44-year-old Orlando Astorga has been arrested for an open count of murder.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. Monday in the area near Alameda and Edith. They arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

BCSO officials say the shooting occurred in a different location from where the man was found.

It's unclear where Astorga was arrested. He has yet to be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 09, 2019 08:52 AM
Created: July 09, 2019 08:48 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Local foundation in dire need of foster parents
Local foundation in dire need of foster parents
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Advertisement




Texas billionaire and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot has died
Ross Perot
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Local foundation in dire need of foster parents
Local foundation in dire need of foster parents
NM to begin push to legalize recreational marijuana
NM to begin push to legalize recreational marijuana