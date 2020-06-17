Man arrested for Oñate protest shooting faces more battery charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steven Baca, 31, is facing three battery charges in connection to the shooting near Old Town Monday as people tried to take down the Juan de Oñate statue.

Baca is charged with aggravated battery that would likely result in death or great bodily harm to Scott Williams, and two counts of battery to individuals identified as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3. He is also charged for the unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.