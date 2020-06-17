Man arrested for Oñate protest shooting faces more battery charges | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 17, 2020 02:52 PM
Created: June 17, 2020 10:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steven Baca, 31, is facing three battery charges in connection to the shooting near Old Town Monday as people tried to take down the Juan de Oñate statue. 

Baca is charged with aggravated battery that would likely result in death or great bodily harm to Scott Williams, and two counts of battery to individuals identified as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3. He is also charged for the unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. 

Baca had his first appearance in court Wednesday. The state has also filed for pretrial detention on the new charges. 

Baca ran for the council in 2019, hoping to represent District 2, which covers downtown, part of the North Valley and areas near UNM.

Baca was defeated in the city council race. 

His Twitter account shows him at a political rally in Rio Rancho, wearing a Make America Great Again hat. He described himself as "A Conservative-Libertarian millennial who is here to help cure the RC (Rulling-Class)."


