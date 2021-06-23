Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire

Photo: Valencia County Fire Department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man has been arrested for reportedly setting a fire in the Los Lunas bosque.
Witnesses said the fire started burning north of Main Street Tuesday night. According to Los Lunas police, 23-year-old Jonathan Barnard admitted to authorities that he started the fire, saying he "wanted to see if they could put it out."
Barnard was arrested on scene and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of arson.
The Valencia County Fire Department said that several homes were threatened as the fire, deemed the Barnard Fire, spread north, and one family was evacuated. Thankfully, though, no structures were damaged and crews continue to hold the fire line.
The fire is estimated to have burned nearly seven acres and is zero percent contained, according to the fire department.
