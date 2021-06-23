Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire

Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire Photo: Valencia County Fire Department

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 23, 2021 10:30 AM
Created: June 23, 2021 10:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man has been arrested for reportedly setting a fire in the Los Lunas bosque.

Witnesses said the fire started burning north of Main Street Tuesday night. According to Los Lunas police, 23-year-old Jonathan Barnard admitted to authorities that he started the fire, saying he "wanted to see if they could put it out."

Barnard was arrested on scene and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of arson.

The Valencia County Fire Department said that several homes were threatened as the fire, deemed the Barnard Fire, spread north, and one family was evacuated. Thankfully, though, no structures were damaged and crews continue to hold the fire line.

The fire is estimated to have burned nearly seven acres and is zero percent contained, according to the fire department.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest suspect in West Side murder
Albuquerque police arrest suspect in West Side murder
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'
Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire
Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire
BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash
BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash