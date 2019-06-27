Man arrested for selling vehicles with fraudulent titles | KOB 4
Man arrested for selling vehicles with fraudulent titles

Ryan Laughlin
June 27, 2019 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One Albuquerque man was selling stolen vehicles without the buyer realizing, according to police. 

The Albuquerque Police Department said Gabriel Encinias was a thief with a plan. 

"It's been a lengthy investigation," said Lt. Josh Brown, who is part of the APD team trying to cut down auto theft. "Another citizen tried to trade a motorcycle in at a dealership and that vehicle was found to be a VIN switched." 

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation started at R & S Kawasaki – a motorcycle dealership. Someone tried to sell their bike there, but the dealership noticed something was off with the vehicle identification number. 

"It's creating multiple victims from the same crime," Brown said. 

APD tracked the motorcycle to the previous owner, who said he bought it from Encinias and that the title looked legitimate. However, it was from a stack of stolen titles from the MVD. 

Encinias is on the hook for pulling the same stunt with other vehicles, and he's now facing charges for fraud and for transferring a stolen vehicle. 

"Don't be a victim," Brown said. "Make sure that if it seems too good to be true, if it looks funny, if it looks like the title has been altered or an eraser has been taken to it, or something like that, contact law enforcement."

APD has said before that auto theft is the gateway drug for other crimes. Encinias is facing drug charges as well. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 27, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: June 27, 2019 04:55 PM

