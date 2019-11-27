Man arrested for shooting woman's tires in road rage incident

Police said Villa shot at Cunningham's car, blowing out a tire. Cunningham was able to get a picture of him and police recovered a bullet fragment from her tire as evidence.

She said she is thankful to have only lost a tire and hopes her manic Monday will serve as a lesson to people.

"I have seen these stories on the news and kind of thought that would never happen to me, but here we are," Cunningham said.

Villa is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Patrick Hayes will be at the hearing. We'll have the latest tonight at 6.