Man arrested for shooting woman's tires in road rage incident

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 27, 2019 12:10 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 10:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has been arrested for a road rage incident earlier this week that left a family shaken.
Police said Bernardo Villa, 31, shot at Melissa Cunningham and Thomas Atencio – plus their 5-year-old son.
Cunningham said she was driving her son to school when another car cut her off on Paseo Del Norte. She said the car stopped in front of her in the middle of the road, so she drove around it.
"He took that as instigation or a trigger to engage me on the road," she said.
Police said Villa shot at Cunningham's car, blowing out a tire. Cunningham was able to get a picture of him and police recovered a bullet fragment from her tire as evidence.
She said she is thankful to have only lost a tire and hopes her manic Monday will serve as a lesson to people.
"I have seen these stories on the news and kind of thought that would never happen to me, but here we are," Cunningham said.
Villa is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.
Reporter Patrick Hayes will be at the hearing. We'll have the latest tonight at 6.
