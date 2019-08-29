Man arrested for stealing American flags
BELEN, N.M. — Police have arrested a man for stealing American flags from several government-owned and veteran-owned buildings around Belen.
Lawrence Garcia, 49, was arrested Thursday. He said his reasoning for stealing certain flags was "because the United States under Donald Trump is under duress."
Two weeks ago, Belen police said at least seven flags were missing, including flags from the post office, city park and the 9/11 memorial.
Police said Garcia was caught on camera lowering a flag at the central administration building of Belen Consolidated Schools. When officers approached Garcia, he took off running. Police apprehended him near a local elementary school.
Garcia was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center. He is facing various charges including larceny, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and evading an officer.
