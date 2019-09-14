Man arrested for the murder of Taos businessman
Justine Lopez
September 14, 2019 06:36 PM
TAOS, N.M.— State Police have arrested a suspect for the murder of a Taos businessman in August.
Greg Steele, 53, shot World Cup Café owner Patrick Larkin while Larkin was tending the livestock on his property. Investigators found traces of Larkin’s blood in Steele’s vehicle and along with Larkin’s .22-caliber rifle.
According to police, Steele and Larkin have had previous disputes with each other.
Steele was arrested Friday and booked into the Taos County Detention Center. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of tampering with evidence.
