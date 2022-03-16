Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater | KOB 4
Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 16, 2022 08:49 AM
Created: March 16, 2022 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD arrested a 29-year-old man for a stabbing homicide that happened overnight in Downtown Albuquerque.

Augustus Brasmer was arrested and charged for fatally stabbing Sheldon Saunders in front of the Sunshine Theater, where police responded around 10 p.m. 

Witnesses, including theater security staff, told police the two men were fighting on the sidewalk. Then, once separated, Brasmer pulled out a pocket knife, pushed Saunders against a car and stabbed him in the chest – all of which was confirmed by security video. 

Saunders was transported to the hospital and died of his wounds. Brasmer was booked into MDC and charged with murder.

By KOB 4's count, this is the 22nd homicide being investigated by APD in 2022. 


