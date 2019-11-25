Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner

After Vega kicked Johnson out, he returned at 3 a.m. to vandalize the shop with a hammer. Vega said the damage would cost nearly $10,000 to repair.

“This is everything to me and to know somebody would try to destroy that or violate that somehow,” Vega said. “It just makes me extremely angry.”

According to police reports, Johnson has faced multiple burglary charges in the past.

Johnson was arrested Monday on a bench warrant related to a separate case.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in court Tuesday morning for violating his conditions of release.