Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 25, 2019 06:29 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was arrested for vandalizing a local tattoo shop two months ago returned last week to send a message to the owner.

Video surveillance from Custom Tattoo Company showed David Johnson, 51, flipping off the camera and spitting at it.

Advertisement

“I was under the impression that if he got arrested for this he was supposed to stay away from me and my studio and there he is again,” said Manuel Vega with Custom Tattoo Company.

Vega said the problems with Johnson began in September when he came into the shop trying to sell stolen art supplies.

After Vega kicked Johnson out, he returned at 3 a.m. to vandalize the shop with a hammer. Vega said the damage would cost nearly $10,000 to repair.                                                                                                                                                     

“This is everything to me and to know somebody would try to destroy that or violate that somehow,” Vega said. “It just makes me extremely angry.”

According to police reports, Johnson has faced multiple burglary charges in the past.

Johnson was arrested Monday on a bench warrant related to a separate case.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in court Tuesday morning for violating his conditions of release.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
Advertisement


Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season