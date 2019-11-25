Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 25, 2019 06:29 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was arrested for vandalizing a local tattoo shop two months ago returned last week to send a message to the owner.
Video surveillance from Custom Tattoo Company showed David Johnson, 51, flipping off the camera and spitting at it.
“I was under the impression that if he got arrested for this he was supposed to stay away from me and my studio and there he is again,” said Manuel Vega with Custom Tattoo Company.
Vega said the problems with Johnson began in September when he came into the shop trying to sell stolen art supplies.
After Vega kicked Johnson out, he returned at 3 a.m. to vandalize the shop with a hammer. Vega said the damage would cost nearly $10,000 to repair.
“This is everything to me and to know somebody would try to destroy that or violate that somehow,” Vega said. “It just makes me extremely angry.”
According to police reports, Johnson has faced multiple burglary charges in the past.
Johnson was arrested Monday on a bench warrant related to a separate case.
He is scheduled to make an appearance in court Tuesday morning for violating his conditions of release.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company