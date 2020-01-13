Man arrested in Cedar Crest after breaking into multiple businesses, apartments

“There was blood on several vehicles, there was blood here,” said a local Cedar Crest man.

McAlister’s third stop was in the apartment above Cedar Crest Tire, where deputies later arrested him.

He left some belongings in the apartment, but nothing was taken.

Both business owners mentioned this kind of thing is pretty unusual for Cedar Crest and that McAlister was probably homeless.

He was shivering when deputies arrived and asked them for help.