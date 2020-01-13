Man arrested in Cedar Crest after breaking into multiple businesses, apartments | KOB 4
Man arrested in Cedar Crest after breaking into multiple businesses, apartments

Tessa Mentus
Created: January 13, 2020 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The owner of a Cedar Crest café said a visitor broke in and left behind a bloody mess over the weekend.

Megan Clayton owns Honey Bear’s Café.  She said the trespasser’s journey began with a broken window and a fight with a spring-loaded door.

After leaving the café, surveillance video showed the man, Louis McAlister, shimmying up a tree to get into the parking lot of Cedar Crest Tire.

Authorities said he tried to get into some cars.

“There was blood on several vehicles, there was blood here,” said a local Cedar Crest man.

McAlister’s third stop was in the apartment above Cedar Crest Tire, where deputies later arrested him.

He left some belongings in the apartment, but nothing was taken.

Both business owners mentioned this kind of thing is pretty unusual for Cedar Crest and that McAlister was probably homeless.

He was shivering when deputies arrived and asked them for help.


