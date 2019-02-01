Man arrested in connection to deaths of teenage boys | KOB 4
Man arrested in connection to deaths of teenage boys

Man arrested in connection to deaths of teenage boys

Joshua Panas
February 01, 2019 11:43 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two teenagers whose bodies were found buried on the mesa west of Rio Rancho.

Anthony Aragon, 36, is currently charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. 

Aragon, who is a resident of Rio Rancho, was arrested in another undisclosed state.

The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office said they are working to have him extradited back to New Mexico. 

The bodies of Collin Romero, 15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, were found buried in a shallow grave on Dec. 29.

Police had said that they believed the boys were involved in a drug deal.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 01, 2019 11:43 AM
Created: February 01, 2019 11:40 AM

