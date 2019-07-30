Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old | KOB 4
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old

Christina Rodriguez
July 30, 2019 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was arrested Monday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Manny Tapia on Coors Bypass at Ellison

Police say Juan Carlos Ramirez stole a pickup truck believed to be the same dark blue GMC Sierra pickup that struck Tapia earlier this month. 

Tapia, a student at Cibola High School, was rushed to a local hospital but died of his injuries. 

Prosecutors are trying to hold Ramirez without bond. 

A judge has not set a hearing date yet. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

