Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
July 30, 2019 07:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was arrested Monday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Manny Tapia on Coors Bypass at Ellison.
Police say Juan Carlos Ramirez stole a pickup truck believed to be the same dark blue GMC Sierra pickup that struck Tapia earlier this month.
Tapia, a student at Cibola High School, was rushed to a local hospital but died of his injuries.
Prosecutors are trying to hold Ramirez without bond.
A judge has not set a hearing date yet.
